Fancy a foldable Nothing? These renders are gorgeous!

By
Nothing
A concept image of a folding phone by the company called Nothing.
Nothing is eager for 2025 to come, so Carl Pei's company could show off how cool the upcoming Nothing Phone (3) is going to be. How about a foldable phone, though?

I know it's not on the menu – in fact, the chef has specifically banned foldables on the menu (as we'll discuss in a moment), but, hey, one can dream.

Dreaming about a Nothing foldable is even easier with designer Sarang Sheth's gorgeous concept renders for the popular Yanko Design magazine.

They call it the Nothing Fold (1), a concept foldable phone that could redefine the foldable market. Known for its disruptive, outstanding designs with the Phone (1) and Phone (2), London-based startup Nothing is making waves in the tech world, and a foldable device could be its next big move.



The funky report states that the Fold (1) concept envisions a sleek device running Nothing OS 3, featuring a 6.5-inch outer screen and a large 8.37-inch inner display. A standout addition is the Glyph Interface on both the back and the spine, which not only spells "1" during boot-up but also functions as a dynamic notification display.



The designer-magazine duo goes even further. They imagine what the specs on this thing could be. Packed with flagship specs, their Fold (1) boasts five cameras: three main shooters (standard, ultrawide, and telephoto/macro) and two for the displays. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 5G chip, it offers robust performance with an 8-core CPU, 12-core GPU, and AI features. A 5,500mAh battery ensures extended usage, while the minimalist OS 3 promises smooth and efficient functionality.



Staying true to its design philosophy, this Fold (1) model incorporates a premium transparent back, wireless charging coil, and eco-friendly materials. Its thin profile – 6.3mm when open and 14mm when closed – enhances portability, while its durable metal-and-glass construction adds a premium feel.

With foldables currently facing challenges of high prices and lackluster innovation, the Fold (1) could offer a fresh take, delivering cutting-edge features at a more accessible price. If priced around £799 (~$1,000), it could become a game-changing flagship, combining performance, style, and affordability.


Image credit – Sarang Sheth, Yanko Design

Hyped much? Don't get too high.

Almost a year and a half ago, Nothing CEO Carl Peidismissed rumors of the brand developing a foldable phone. He argued that foldables are niche products with limited consumer demand. The speculation began after Nothing shared fan-made concept images of a foldable device on Twitter, but Pei clarified that the company has no plans to enter the foldable market "anytime soon".

While acknowledging the efforts of major brands like Samsung and Google in this space, Pei criticized foldables for their lack of differentiation and suggested that manufacturers are driving demand rather than consumers genuinely desiring foldable features.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

