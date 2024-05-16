Check out this Nothing Ear teardown!
Nothing might not be as big as Apple, but sure as heck, Carl Pei's company is similar to the Cupertino giant in this regard: cult following.
Even sworn iPhone (Galaxy S Ultra) users admit there's something about the Nothing Phone and its funky design.
Nothing, however, offers more than phones – there's also the Nothing Ear (a), a pair of "everyday" buds, and the premium Nothing Ear.
There's a post at Nothing's community page, revealing the internals of Nothing Ear in a flashy macro teardown photography session. You can check out all the improvements that Nothing's team has made.
A closer examination of the photographs reveals key components such as the earbuds’ printed circuits, touch sensors, and batteries. One notable upgrade visible in the photos is the ceramic driver, a rigid material integrated to enhance sound clarity. The images also display the earbuds’ transparent stems, microphone, and various chips for Bluetooth connectivity. Nothing went a step further by dismantling the earbuds' case, exposing components like the wireless charging coil, battery, and printed circuit board.
A quick clarification: the Nothing Ear is the successor to Ear (2).
Inside the buds
Both the Nothing Ear (a) and the Nothing Ear were released in mid-April 2024, priced at $149 and $99, respectively.
