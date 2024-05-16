Check out this Nothing Ear teardown!

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

By
Nothing might not be as big as Apple, but sure as heck, Carl Pei's company is similar to the Cupertino giant in this regard: cult following.

Even sworn iPhone (Galaxy S Ultra) users admit there's something about the Nothing Phone and its funky design.

Nothing, however, offers more than phones – there's also the Nothing Ear (a), a pair of "everyday" buds, and the premium Nothing Ear.

A quick clarification: the Nothing Ear is the successor to Ear (2).

There's a post at Nothing's community page, revealing the internals of Nothing Ear in a flashy macro teardown photography session. You can check out all the improvements that Nothing's team has made.

Inside the buds




A closer examination of the photographs reveals key components such as the earbuds’ printed circuits, touch sensors, and batteries. One notable upgrade visible in the photos is the ceramic driver, a rigid material integrated to enhance sound clarity. The images also display the earbuds’ transparent stems, microphone, and various chips for Bluetooth connectivity. Nothing went a step further by dismantling the earbuds' case, exposing components like the wireless charging coil, battery, and printed circuit board.

Both the Nothing Ear (a) and the Nothing Ear were released in mid-April 2024, priced at $149 and $99, respectively.

The top-tier Earbuds got some sound profile tweaks and now offer new personalization options. Plus, they've got 25% more battery life. And now, there's a new Bass Enhance setting for when you want that extra boom in the lows.

The Nothing Ear introduces a robust new ceramic diaphragm, promising clearer sound and accuracy than before. Plus, it sports new talk microphones with Clear Voice Technology, improving voice clarity and call quality.

Plus, the earbuds automatically sense any noise leakage between the earbud and your ear canal, adjusting the noise cancellation accordingly. You can manually switch between three levels of noise cancellation or opt for the 'Adaptive' mode in the Nothing X app, letting the earbuds adjust dynamically.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

