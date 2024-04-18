Nothing announced Ear and Ear (a) with similar features but different prices



The latest earbuds come with upgrades geared toward everyday use. For instance, Nothing revealed ChatGPT integration for the new earbuds, enabling you to call up the AI assistant with a simple pinch gesture on the earbuds.





Let's take a look at some of the enhancements in the new Nothing Ear



As previously mentioned, Nothing is focusing on internal enhancements while sticking to the familiar design. Like before, the Nothing Ear is available in black and white color options.







The top-tier Earbuds got some sound profile tweaks and now offer new personalization options. Plus, they've got 25% more battery life. And now, there's a new Bass Enhance setting for when you want that extra boom in the lows.



The Nothing Ear introduces a robust new ceramic diaphragm, promising clearer sound and accuracy than before. Plus, it sports new talk microphones with Clear Voice Technology, improving voice clarity and call quality.



Plus, the earbuds automatically sense any noise leakage between the earbud and your ear canal, adjusting the noise cancellation accordingly. You can manually switch between three levels of noise cancellation or opt for the 'Adaptive' mode in the Nothing X app, letting the earbuds adjust dynamically.



Nothing is also enhancing sound control with an Advanced Equalizer feature on the Nothing X companion app, allowing you to fine-tune audio settings and share customized profiles with friends. The Nothing Ear buds connect via Bluetooth 5.3, supporting dual device pairing, Google Fast Pair, and Microsoft Swift Pair for seamless connectivity.







According to the company, the earbuds offer 8.5 hours of battery life without ANC and 5.2 hours with ANC. The charging case provides an extra 40.5 hours of playback. You can charge them via USB-C or wirelessly with compatible Qi chargers, delivering up to 2.5W. You can also power up on the go with reverse charge on compatible devices like the Nothing Phone (2)

How about the Nothing Ear (a)?







The more budget-friendly Nothing Ear (a) spices things up with a pop of color, offering yellow alongside the classic black and white options. Despite the lower price, these earbuds keep the same sleek design as the pricier Ears, including the see-through stem that shows off the internal components.







The specs of the more affordable Nothing Ear (a) are pretty much on par with its pricier counterpart, except for the custom EQs and the fancy ceramic diaphragm. Battery-wise, you're looking at 9.5 hours of playback with ANC off (5.5 hours with ANC) and up to 42.5 hours total with the charging case. However, it only supports wired charging via USB-C.



The Nothing Ear (a) boasts the same level of active noise cancellation, capable of muffling out up to 45dB of noise. This is twice the capability of the Ear (2) and matches the performance of the new Ear.



Both sets of earbuds are water-resistant, with the Ear's case being sturdier, rated IP55 compared to the Ear (a)'s IPX2 rating. These ratings mean that, for example, the cheaper earbuds are protected only against vertically dripping water, while the more expensive ones are protected against dust, too.



As it appears, both of Nothing's new earbuds offer excellent value for money, at least on paper. Pre-orders start today, and open sales are set for April 22.