Get the Nothing Ear (a) at a 20% discount with Amazon's limited-time sale

Amazon is once again letting you get Nothing's budget-friendly wireless Bluetooth earbuds at discounted prices. We're talking, of course, about the Nothing Ear (a), which are currently 20% off at the e-commerce giant. The promo will only last a short while, so you shouldn't waste time on it.

Save 20% on the Nothing Ear (a) at Amazon

$20 off (20%)
Amazon is throwing a limited-time sale on the Nothing Ear (a), allowing you to save 20% on them for a short while. This promo isn't matched by Walmart and Best Buy. They're only available in Black at that discount, so keep that in mind.
Buy at Amazon

As you might know, the same pair of affordable earbuds were even cheaper last year. During Black Friday 2024, you could get these puppies for just under $70 instead of $100. At the time of writing, they're just $10 more expensive, meaning you can grab a pair for almost $80. That's still a pretty neat offer, especially considering that Walmart and Best Buy have no matching discounts.

With their lightweight and minimalistic design, these will look good on your ears for hours on end. As for their audio quality, we've noted they tend to be rather bass-heavy out of the box in our Nothing Ear (a) review. However, you can tune it via the Nothing X app if that's not your cup of tea. Like most affordable models, these Nothing earbuds don't give you a super wide soundstage, which is also worth pointing out. That said, they sound great for a $100 pair of earbuds.

Although these buddies are affordable, they have ANC on deck, as well as Bluetooth Multipoint. The noise cancellation feature is OK most of the time. Still, you might find it tends to stop working at random times, mostly when you move through highly dynamic environments.

What about battery life? With enabled ANC, you can expect up to four and a half hours of use between charges, with the charging case giving you an additional 19 hours. If you disable the feature, you can expect a total playtime of 33 hours from the earbuds and their charging case.

Ultimately, the Nothing Ear (a) might not be the best wireless earbuds on the market, but most users will find them just fine for their asking price. And now that you can save 20% on them (albeit for a limited time), they're way more attractive. Get yours at Amazon and make sure to pick the model in Black, as it's the discounted pair right now.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

