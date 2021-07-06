Nothing's Ear 1 earbuds will cost $99 and offer active noise cancellation

Nothing's Ear 1 earbuds will cost $99 and offer active noise cancellation0
Nothing Ear 1 will retail at $99 in the US and a similar price point has been decided on for the UK and Europe, where the true wireless earbuds will be available for £99 and €99 respectively.
Perhaps more impressive than the price alone is the fact that Nothing is including state-of-the-art active noise cancellation (ANC) technology that makes use of three high-definition mics. The move means Ear 1 is a contender for best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation of 2021.
Nothing’s efforts to add ANC at a much lower price point could help make the feature a mainstream feature that comes as standard on cheaper earbuds, though that will depend on the product's success, which is far from guaranteed.