Nothing could develop features that work only on its devices

Nothing Phone (2) expects its global launch next week, and preorder sales have already started in India. Many are waiting to see what the new Nothing smartphone will be able to do. Speaking of possible features, Carl Pei’s latest tweet shed light on the likelihood of Nothing developing brand-exclusive features.

In his tweet, Carl Pei asks Nothing Phone users if they would benefit from features that only work on Nothing devices. He also asks if they could use those features when communicating with friends and family. Just what those features could be remains a mystery. Nevertheless, many Twitter users have shared their suggestions on what cool and exciting features they’d like to see exclusively available for Nothing Phone (2) and other Nothing devices.


Developing specialized tools and features that work exclusively on Nothing devices sounds a lot like Apple’s Continuity. Apple Continuity is a set of different features which allow users to move seamlessly between Apple devices. All they have to do to take advantage of Apple Continuity (apart from owning gadgets by Apple) is to sign in with the same Apple ID on all devices.

Whether Nothing will actually develop Nothing-exclusive features and if those will be similar to Apple’s Continuity remains to be seen. Still, from what we’ve seen so far, the company undoubtedly goes above and beyond to differentiate itself and its products from the rest. Last week, for example, Nothing’s Glyph Ringtone feature went public. Henceforth, Nothing Phone (1) users who feel creative can generate their own ringtones from a set of pre-recorded tunes by the Swedish House Mafia. Of course, Nothing Phone (2) will also support Glyph Ringtones.

