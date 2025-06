Nothing confirms imminent launch of its Apple AirPods Max challenger headphones

Last month, Nothing released a teaser video promising a pair of headphones designed to challenge Apple’s top-tier audio product, widely assumed to be the AirPods Max. This video confirmed a summer launch for the headphones,. Now, that information is official and aligns with the previously announced Phone (3) debut, scheduled for the first of July.

This marks the brand’s first entry into the over-ear headphone space and an expansion of its growing product lineup. Aside from the headphone (1) name, several details have already started to surface via leaks. The headphones are expected to be priced around €300 / $320. That would position them directly against premium models like the Sony WH-1000XM5, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, and the Apple AirPods Max.In a notable move, Nothing is reportedly collaborating with British audio company KEF to develop the headphones. KEF is known for its high-quality speaker systems, and this partnership could help Nothing deliver a strong audio experience out of the gate.Design-wise, the headphones are expected to follow the same minimalist style seen across Nothing’s product range. Leaks suggest they will be available in black and white, matching the two color options of the Phone (3). While detailed specifications haven’t been confirmed, they are likely to include features like active noise cancellation and Bluetooth support, given the target price and competition.With this launch, Nothing continues to build an ecosystem that connects its smartphones, earbuds, and now headphones under a unified design and user experience. While it remains to be seen how well the new headphones will perform in real-world use, the company is clearly aiming to compete with some of the biggest names in consumer audio.We previously reported on the Nothing Phone (3)’s July 1st release window , and now it looks like the company is planning a much larger event, with at least two products sharing the spotlight. As we learn more about the headphones’ name, specs, and features, we’ll be following closely.