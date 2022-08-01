Nothing Phone 1 drops and bends with the best of them, but repairs will be tough









Unlike some other phones ( looking at you, OnePlus 10 Pro ), the Nothing Phone 1 didn't fold in half under the bend test and its aluminum allow frame held out surprisingly well against Mr. Nelson's sausage fingers, only giving up at the antenna lines a bit.





The scratch and burn tests also revealed a Gorilla Glass-clad toughie, while a Nothing Phone 1 drop test by the disassembler from PBK Reviews found it faring as well as the next midranger, since it comes bundled with a plastic screen protector already applied.









As for the Nothing Phone 1's reparability, PBK gives it a very low, 3/10 score for several reasons. Even if we don't count that replacement parts are hard to find at the moment, in order to reach the phone's display you'd have to remove a ton of tiny screws and cables as well as copious amounts of adhesive from the pretty transparent back of the Nothing Phone 1.









Still one of the better looking phones in recent memory, though it would be wise to put a case on it (preferably a transparent one) despite the affordable pricing, as spare parts may be few and far between, at least in the beginning.