Not a good look! Google, Samsung make new phones look older on purpose to sell more flagships?

Perhaps our protest should start with buying a Sony phone, folks! I mean... I'm not doing it... But you totally should!

In fact, I’ll go a step farther, and say I believe the screen borders of Samsung and Google’s mid-range phones are purposely made to look asymmetrical.If we accept that Samsung and Google simply couldn’t make the bottom bezel as thin as the side and top borders, they surely had the choice to make all four borders the same size - even if they had to make them as thick as the (thicker) bottom bezel.It might be just me, but I happen to find asymmetrical borders to be far less appealing than generally thicker borders. In fact, we (humans) are wired to look for symmetry in things/other people, so that’s no shock.Take phones like the 2019 iPhone 11 and the 2022 Nothing Phone 1 . Both have relatively thick display borders but both Apple and Nothing have made it a point to give their phones symmetrical borders. In fact, that’s the case with the very first iPhone and Nothing Phone ever to the latest models we have now.In the end, thick display borders might make Samsung and Google phones look older but are they a reason to avoid buying a? No! Not at all…I’d still recommend theto almost everyone looking for a great value phone that literally does everything Google’s $1,000 flagship can do but at half the price.That being said, what “bugs” me is the fact that big players like Google and (especially) Samsung are willing to make their 2024look less modern than 4-5 year-old phones only so their flagships stand out (and sell more).I get it - It’s the golden rule of upselling. But it’s not a good look - literally and figuratively.In fact, I recently argued the new Sony Xperia 1 VI flagship looks just as good or better than other modern phones, and this one has old-school top and bottom borders. However, they are symmetrical and give you a totally uninterrupted display, which feels refreshing in 2024.