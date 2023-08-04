Best Buy slashes the price of the OnePlus Nord N30 mid-ranger in half, letting you get one for just $149.99

Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

An incredible opportunity has presented itself, and we strongly advise you to take advantage of it. Best Buy currently has OnePlus's latest budget mid-ranger, the Nord N30, on sale for pretty much half its price. The phone can now be yours for just $149.99, which is $150 off its retail price. However, we must also mention that you will need to sign up for a new plan from Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, or Google Fi in order to capitalize on this deal.

The OnePlus Nord N30 is a real bargain at this price. It packs a pretty decent performance thanks to its Snapdragon 695 mid-range chipset and 8GB of RAM. The phone is perfectly capable of dealing with day-to-day tasks like checking your socials, browsing the web, and watching videos. It's even good for gaming, as long as you don't play heavy games on it. And it should feel even snappier thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate.

Another nice selling point of the OnePlus Nord N30 is its battery life and, most importantly, charging speed. Its big 5000mAh battery should be able to get you through the day without the need to charge. But when you do need to top up, the phone will require around 30 minutes to fill its tank to about 80%, thanks to its fast 50W SuperVOOC charging. Oh, and there is a 50W SuperVOOC charger inside the box as well, which is pretty awesome.

The OnePlus Nord N30 doesn't sound bad, right? While there may be better phones in its class, Best Buy's insane $150 discount makes it an absolute steal. So, if you are in the market for a budget phone with nice performance, we suggest you take advantage of this deal and get a OnePlus Nord N30 now.

