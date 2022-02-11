Next 5G OnePlus phone to be unveiled next week

On February 17th, OnePlus is unveiling the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The initials stand for Core Edition and the device will be a more affordable but less feature-rich version of the Nord 2. The Nord CE 2 5G is similar to the Samsung Galaxy S FE (Fan Edition) models.





OnePlus has confirmed that the device will be introduced on February 17th thanks to a teaser posted by the firm that shows the February 17th date of the unveiling along with a photograph showing off the handset's rear camera array. There has been speculation that the device is a rebranded 2021 Oppo Reno7 SE 5G with upgraded cameras. And that would make sense considering that OnePlus is now an Oppo sub-brand.











OnePlus says that the new phone "takes the best parts of Nord 2 and puts it into an even more affordable package." A video teaser notes that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is "still jacked" and what that means is that the phone does have a 3.5mm earphone jack.







Other specs from GSM Arena that are just rumors include a Gorilla Glass 5 protected 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. We could see a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G chipset under the hood, manufactured by TSMC using the 6nm process node, and there will be support for 5G at a more affordable price.





Configuration options are rumored to include 8GB of memory with 128GB or 256GB of storage, or 12GB of memory with 256GB of storage. On the back, we could see a 64MP camera sensor (Wide/primary), an 8MP sensor behind the Ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP Macro for extreme close-ups. A hole-punch camera on the display will feature a 16MP sensor.







A 65 SuperVOOC fast charger will replenish the rumored 4500mAh battery quickly. The rumor mill also calls for a, 1TB capacity microSD slot and an optical under-display fingerprint scanner. And with reverse charging capabilities, you can share some of your battery life with your friends, family members, co-workers, and even strangers.





The one problem is that the OnePlus Nord CE2 5G might not be offered in the U.S. as the original model did not touch ground in the states. We will know more next week so circke the 17th on your calendar.

