You can still buy the Nokia X30 for peanuts at Amazon UK
Everyone knows what to choose when they’re looking for a flagship smartphone. But if you’re on a tight budget, finding a reliable 5G-ready handset gets more than challenging. Fortunately for British readers, retailers like Amazon UK often launch epic discounts on budget phones like the Nokia X30. Interestingly enough, this lightweight device got even cheaper at Amazon UK and is now sold at 38% off.
Last month, HMD Global's device received an epic 34% markdown, but it's even cheaper now, albeit not by much. Then again, we should note that the 38% discount applies to the handset in Blue. If you'd like to get it in White, you should be OK with a smaller discount. So, if you have an AMOLED display, adaptive refresh rate, and sturdy build on your list of priorities, the Nokia handset might be ideal for you.
While this definitely isn’t the best mid-range phone money can buy, it does tick a lot of boxes for its price. For starters, it features an AMOLED display, as we mentioned earlier. The 6.4-inch screen offers an adaptive refresh rate, optimizing between 60Hz and 90Hz to give you fluid and captivating visuals that don’t affect battery life.
In a true HMD Global fashion, this smartphone is built to last. You have Gorilla Corning Glass protection to keep the display from unpleasant scratches, but that’s not all. Amazingly, the phone is equipped with an IP67 rating, which is undoubtedly impressive for a mid-ranger.
Here’s our verdict: if you’re looking to live with the HMD Global phone’s setbacks, it can make for a perfect everyday phone. Don’t forget that the current Amazon UK deal is likely to expire soon, so if you’re interested, we suggest you act fast.
