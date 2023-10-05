You can still buy the Nokia X30 for peanuts at Amazon UK



Last month, HMD Global's device received an epic 34% markdown, but it's even cheaper now, albeit not by much. Then again, we should note that the 38% discount applies to the handset in Blue. If you'd like to get it in White, you should be OK with a smaller discount. So, if you have an AMOLED display, adaptive refresh rate, and sturdy build on your list of priorities, the Nokia handset might be ideal for you.

Get the Nokia X30 at Amazon UK and save 38% The Nokia X30 is a quality mid-range that you can now get for £151 less than usual. The lightweight handset features an IP67 rating and has an AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate. £151 off (38%) Buy at Amazon



While this definitely isn’t the



Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, which gives you a good enough performance to meet your basic needs. Scrolling through social media, browsing YouTube, and watching your favorite movies comes without a flinch on this handset. Then again, we suggest not testing the SoC performance with super demanding gaming titles, as you might be disappointed with what you get.



In a true HMD Global fashion, this smartphone is built to last. You have Gorilla Corning Glass protection to keep the display from unpleasant scratches, but that’s not all. Amazingly, the phone is equipped with an IP67 rating, which is undoubtedly impressive for a mid-ranger.



As for its battery, the Nokia X30 doesn’t offer something way too impressive on that front. With that in mind, the one-day battery life should be enough to meet most people’s basic needs. In addition, the handset comes with fast wired charging so that you don’t have to depend on the power outlet for too long.



Here’s our verdict: if you’re looking to live with the HMD Global phone’s setbacks, it can make for a perfect everyday phone. Don’t forget that the current Amazon UK deal is likely to expire soon, so if you’re interested, we suggest you act fast. While this definitely isn’t the best mid-range phone money can buy, it does tick a lot of boxes for its price. For starters, it features an AMOLED display, as we mentioned earlier. The 6.4-inch screen offers an adaptive refresh rate, optimizing between 60Hz and 90Hz to give you fluid and captivating visuals that don’t affect battery life.Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, which gives you a good enough performance to meet your basic needs. Scrolling through social media, browsing YouTube, and watching your favorite movies comes without a flinch on this handset. Then again, we suggest not testing the SoC performance with super demanding gaming titles, as you might be disappointed with what you get.In a true HMD Global fashion, this smartphone is built to last. You have Gorilla Corning Glass protection to keep the display from unpleasant scratches, but that’s not all. Amazingly, the phone is equipped with an IP67 rating, which is undoubtedly impressive for a mid-ranger.As for its battery, the Nokia X30 doesn’t offer something way too impressive on that front. With that in mind, the one-day battery life should be enough to meet most people’s basic needs. In addition, the handset comes with fast wired charging so that you don’t have to depend on the power outlet for too long.Here’s our verdict: if you’re looking to live with the HMD Global phone’s setbacks, it can make for a perfect everyday phone. Don’t forget that the current Amazon UK deal is likely to expire soon, so if you’re interested, we suggest you act fast.