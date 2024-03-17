Up Next:
Two more Nokia phones are getting updated to Android 14
HMD Global has been quite stingy with its Android 14 updates. While many handset makers updated dozens of their products to Android 14, HMD has only updated one, the Nokia G42 5G.
Despite the fact that the Finnish company promised to provide Android 14 to one additional handset, the Nokia XR20 5G, HMD Global is now rolling out the update to two other phones, the Nokia X30 and Nokia G60.
Speaking of which, HMD Global hasn’t said anything about the changes it added in its updates besides the ones that come with Android 14, so your guess is just as good as ours.
Hopefully, more Nokia-branded phones will be Android 14 in the not-so-distant-future, although our expectations are pretty low since HMD has already announced it will no longer release Nokia phones and will start making its own branded devices.
The folks at NPU have been tipped about Android 14 updates that are now making their way to both phones in Taiwan. Both updates seem to include the February security patch, in addition to everything that Android 14 typically brings.
If we add the Nokia X30 and Nokia G60, HMD Global has only provided Android 14 updates for three smartphones, which is way too few considering how large the company’s portfolio of handsets really is.
