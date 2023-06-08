The budget Nokia X10 is currently even more budget-friendly on Amazon UK; grab one at a discount while you can

Nokia X10 (64GB): Now 41% OFF on Amazon UK Get the Nokia X10 from Amazon UK and save approximately £103 in the process. The phone has decent performance for a budget-friendly phone and is a true steal at its current price point. £103 off (41%) Buy at Amazon

Of course, the Nokia X10 is absolutely no match for a high-end powerhouse like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, so don't expect some high-level performance here. That said, the Snapdragon 480 chipset and the 6GB of RAM on the Nokia X10 should give the phone a decent performance, good enough for watching videos, making phone calls, chatting, and browsing the web and your socials.This model comes with only 64GB of storage space, but the phone supports microSD cards, so expanding the storage won't be a problem.In terms of cameras, the Nokia X10 packs a 48MP main shooter and an 8MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can shoot videos in up to 1080p at 30fps and take pretty decent photos for a phone at this price point.The Nokia X10 packs a 4,470mAh battery, which can last up to two days on a single charge, according to Nokia. As for the charging speed, the phone supports 18W wired charging.