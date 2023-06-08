The budget Nokia X10 is currently even more budget-friendly on Amazon UK; grab one at a discount while you can
We all love powerhouses like the latest and greatest iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. They can run heavy apps and the latest games without any hiccups. They also take beautiful photos, have nice displays, and we could basically list their pros all day. Yes, they also have some cons, too, but their biggest one is their price.
At the moment, you can save nearly £102 on a brand-new Nokia X10 if you get one from Amazon UK right now. And when you take into consideration that this is already a pretty budget-friendly phone, such a discount makes the Nokia X10 an incredible bargain.
Of course, the Nokia X10 is absolutely no match for a high-end powerhouse like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, so don't expect some high-level performance here. That said, the Snapdragon 480 chipset and the 6GB of RAM on the Nokia X10 should give the phone a decent performance, good enough for watching videos, making phone calls, chatting, and browsing the web and your socials.
This model comes with only 64GB of storage space, but the phone supports microSD cards, so expanding the storage won't be a problem.
In terms of cameras, the Nokia X10 packs a 48MP main shooter and an 8MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can shoot videos in up to 1080p at 30fps and take pretty decent photos for a phone at this price point.
The Nokia X10 packs a 4,470mAh battery, which can last up to two days on a single charge, according to Nokia. As for the charging speed, the phone supports 18W wired charging.
