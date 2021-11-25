Notification Center

Nokia Android

Nokia’s four unannounced affordable handsets appear in leaked pictures

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Nokia’s four unannounced affordable handsets appear in leaked pictures
It’s no surprise that HMD Global is flooding the market with inexpensive handsets. It’s one of the things Nokia was known for, although the Finnish company had a decent lineup of high-end devices too.

Four upcoming Nokia handsets that haven’t been announced yet have just been leaked by Evan Blass. Although the pictures published aren’t of high quality, they’re just enough to give us an idea of what to expect.

The basic N151DL comes with a single camera, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a generous display featuring a rounded notch that houses the selfie snapper. The second device, codename N150DL, is probably the slightly more advanced brother of the former judging by its name. It’s got a triple camera, a waterdrop notch, and a rounded rectangular form factor.

What appears to be the cheapest of the four, the N152DL looks like a regular low-end smartphone featuring a single camera and 3.5mm audio jack port. This one doesn’t have a notch, so the selfie camera is positioned on the upper bezel.

Finally, the N1530DL seems to be the best of the four, at least judging by what we’re seeing in these pictures. It has a triple camera setup, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a display with waterdrop notch.

No details about price and availability emerged yet, but we’re confident we’ll learn more about HMD’s upcoming smartphones now that the cat is out of the bag, so stay tuned for more.

