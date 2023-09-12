The Nokia T20 budget tablet sells for peanuts at Amazon UK
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Finding a budget tablet that’s not just cheap but offers good performance for its price isn’t the easiest thing out there. Well, if you live in the UK and are in the market for a cheap but reliable tablet, we might have found the perfect thing for you. Amazon UK sells the budget Nokia T20 for 28% less, reducing it to an impulse buy.
Looking at its specs, we can’t say the tablet is anything impressive in particular. But it doesn’t need to be exceptional. After all, it’s an entry-level device designed to give you convenient access to your favorite content without breaking the bank. Needless to say, that’s far from what flagship slates like the Galaxy S9 Ultra are offering.
Truth be told, the overall display quality could have been better. However, Nokia compensates with a sturdy design and a long battery life. The company built its tablet with durability in mind. With a quality glass front and aluminum back, the device should be protected against accidental bumps.
You can use the 5MP selfie snapper added to the Nokia T20 whenever you need to attend an online meeting. The device also has an 8MP camera on the rear capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.
Nokia advertises its budget slate as pretty solid in terms of battery life. According to the manufacturer, you can go through 10 hours of movies, 15 hours of browsing, or seven hours of online meetings before connecting it to the plug.
At its regular retail price of £179, this Android tablet is a tough sell, given that it runs on the slightly outdated Android 11 out of the box. But now that it’s £50 cheaper on Amazon UK, it may be an ideal choice for portable entertainment on a budget.
Although not buffed up specs-wise, the budget tablet should still make your binge-watching sessions fairly pleasant. The device has a display with 2K resolution and stereo speakers. So, whether you’re enjoying a favorite movie or handling that work-related presentation, you should be OK with what the tablet delivers.
Neither the best tablet out there nor a contender for the best budget tablet competition, the Nokia T20 offers a simple way to facilitate your basic needs. If there’s any downside to this device, it’s that it only has another year of monthly security updates and no OS updates for 2024. But that’s not a hard pill to swallow, especially if you’re planning on replacing it next year.
