Nokia starts rolling out Android 13 update for its 2021 tablet, the T20

Nokia Android Software updates
@cosminvasile
Nokia starts rolling out Android 13 update for its 2021 tablet, the T20
Nokia launched its first Android tablet after removing itself from the mobile market about two years ago. The T20 seemed to have been successful enough to convince the Finnish company to continue to bring this kind of products to the market.

As such, the T20 was followed by two other models, T10 and T21, which were released on the market during the same year, 2022. When Nokia’s first T series tablet hit shelves back in 2021, it was running on Google’s Android 11 operating system, but that’s about to change.

It looks like Nokia is now rolling out Android 13 to the T20, NPU reports. For the time being, the update popped up in India, but it’s safe to assume that it will be coming to other markets very soon.

The nearly 2.8GB update includes the July security patch and a bunch of new features and improvements. Here is a quick glance at the main highlights of this update:

  • Themed App Icons – Customize your phone to your personal style. Set more apps (not just Google apps) to match your phone’s wallpaper tint and colors.
  • Photo Picker – Instead of sharing your entire media library with apps, you can select only the photos and videos they’ll need to access.
  • Notification Permissions – Now, the apps you download need your permission to send notifications, helping you proactively protect your time and attention span.
  • New Media Controls – Android 13 comes with a new media player that puts album artwork on full display and features a dancing playback bar.

The other two T series tablets, Nokia T10 and T21, are also eligible for Android 13 upgrades, but it looks like the T20 was the first to get it. That being said, this might be the last major Android OS update that Nokia T20 is supposed to receive, although Nokia has yet to confirm the information.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design


Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
