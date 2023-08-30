The Nokia T10 budget tablet drops to its lowest price on Amazon

Nokia T10 is now 24% off at Amazon The Nokia T10 is a great entry-level device that should meet your most basic needs. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The tablet supports the second screen feature and is small and compact with its 8-inch display. With a big battery, it should be ideal for your binge-watching sessions. $40 off (24%) Buy at Amazon



added an 8MP back camera and a 2MP front snapper. You might say that's not enough, but keep in mind that few people grab their tablets when they want to take an awesome pic. What we like about this device is that it has a second screen feature. This one allows you to pair the budget device with a Windows PC and use it as a second screen when necessary.



Although it might not be stunningly good under the hood (and over, for that matter), the slate sports a sturdy build to protect it from accidental damage. Then again, knowing its parent company, HMD Global, we’d say it’d be a surprise if it didn’t have a touch shell to make it more able to withstand those unpleasant scratches.



Battery-wise, the slate should last you about 12 hours of video-watching, which is impressive for such an entry-level device. Additionally, this bad boy comes with Android 12 out of the box. Nokia promises two years of OS updates, which is still relative, given that the tablet emerged in 2022. HMD Global also delivers three years of monthly security updates.