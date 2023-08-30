Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

The Nokia T10 budget tablet drops to its lowest price on Amazon

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Nokia T10 budget tablet drops to its lowest price on Amazon
If you’re a fan of compact tablets, you’d undoubtedly like the Apple iPad Mini 6. As might be expected, though, this device arrives at a hefty price tag few can afford. Fortunately, in the world of tech, there are plenty of alternatives. Take the Nokia T10, for example. It’s a small and budget tablet, which is now available at its lowest price on Amazon. So, if you wish to get a new slate at a bargain, you might want to check out this deal.

While there’s nothing particularly impressive about this device apart from its appealing price tag, it should still meet most people’s basic needs. And now that it’s available for 24% less than usual, it might be even more appealing to bargain hunters. Of course, if you want something small but more powerful, you can always check out the best small tablets you can buy in 2023.

Nokia T10 is now 24% off at Amazon

The Nokia T10 is a great entry-level device that should meet your most basic needs. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The tablet supports the second screen feature and is small and compact with its 8-inch display. With a big battery, it should be ideal for your binge-watching sessions.
$40 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon


With its small 8-inch IPS LCD display with AI face recognition, the device is just what it is: a cheap Android tablet for those who need something basic. With its two integrated speakers at either side of the slate and a headphone jack (yes, those still exist,) the Nokia T10 should be ideal for casual browsing and binge-watching. We wouldn’t advise testing its performance in demanding titles, as it’s not powerful enough to give you an exceptional experience.

Nokia added an 8MP back camera and a 2MP front snapper. You might say that’s not enough, but keep in mind that few people grab their tablets when they want to take an awesome pic. What we like about this device is that it has a second screen feature. This one allows you to pair the budget device with a Windows PC and use it as a second screen when necessary.

Although it might not be stunningly good under the hood (and over, for that matter), the slate sports a sturdy build to protect it from accidental damage. Then again, knowing its parent company, HMD Global, we’d say it’d be a surprise if it didn’t have a touch shell to make it more able to withstand those unpleasant scratches.

Battery-wise, the slate should last you about 12 hours of video-watching, which is impressive for such an entry-level device. Additionally, this bad boy comes with Android 12 out of the box. Nokia promises two years of OS updates, which is still relative, given that the tablet emerged in 2022. HMD Global also delivers three years of monthly security updates.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless