HMD Global launches new protection plans and extended warranty for Nokia phones

HMD Global launches new protection plans and extended warranty for Nokia phones0
The Finnish company announced today the launch of new protection plans and extended warranty for Nokia phones. With the new extended warranty, Nokia customers will receive an additional 12 months following the device’s original warranty period, covering the device for a full additional year from unexpected mechanical or electrical failure. The cost of the extended warranty is $10 in the United States.
The good news is both plans include an extended warranty, which typically costs $10 when purchased separately. Naturally, the new service contracts are available only for new and fully functioning Nokia phones and must be activated within 30 days of purchase for protection plans, and within 90 days of purchase for extended warranty. Make sure to check out Nokia’s website to see if your phone is eligible for these protection plans.