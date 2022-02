HMD Global launches new protection plans and extended warranty for Nokia phones

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The sturdiness of the Nokia phones is absolutely legendary, so people who buy them are rarely concerned about extend warranty or protection plans. However, HMD Global, the new home for Nokia phones, believes that anyone who wish to get extra protection for their devices should have that option.The Finnish company announced today the launch of new protection plans and extended warranty for Nokia phones. With the new extended warranty, Nokia customers will receive an additional 12 months following the device’s original warranty period, covering the device for a full additional year from unexpected mechanical or electrical failure. The cost of the extended warranty is $10 in the United States.The new device protection plans introduced today are meant to offer customers peace of mind in the event of accidental and liquid damage like sudden drops and spills. Two different device protection plans for Nokia users are now available for purchase with prices starting at $19: 14-month and 24-month plans.The good news is both plans include an extended warranty, which typically costs $10 when purchased separately. Naturally, the new service contracts are available only for new and fully functioning Nokia phones and must be activated within 30 days of purchase for protection plans, and within 90 days of purchase for extended warranty. Make sure to check out Nokia’s website to see if your phone is eligible for these protection plans.