Nokia G42 5G pictures leaked ahead of launch, European price revealed too

@cosminvasile
It’s only been a couple of days since we reported about two upcoming Nokia 5G smartphones, and one of them has just been spotted at a Danish retailer. Nokia G42 5G is an affordable device that will be launched in Europe in the coming weeks, while the Nokia G310 5G is the US version of the former, at least according to the Bluetooth listings surfaced earlier this week.

Danish retailer Foetex jumped the gun on the Nokia G42 5G’s actual availability and listed the smartphone on its site. The listing, which has seen been removed, was spotted by SumoiMobiili. Courtesy to the cited source, we now have the full picture of what to expect from this affordable 5G smartphone.

Apart from the many pictures posted, we also get a few more details about the Nokia G42 5G, which weren’t previously available. The most interesting one is the fact that this will be the second Nokia smartphone to feature QuickFix support, which means that owners will be able to easily repair the Nokia G42 5G by using parts and tools ordered through iFixit.

In addition, we’ve also learned that the phone will cost €270 in Denmark, which should be about the same in the US if/when HMD Global decides to release it. Speaking of which, based on the date on the display, it’s likely that the Nokia G42 5G will be available for purchase starting June 30, but that’s just a guess.

Just to recap, Nokia G42 5G comes with a larger 6.56-inch HD+ display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor, 4/6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. Also, the phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery (20W charging support) and features a triple camera setup: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP.

