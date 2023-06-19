Two affordable Nokia 5G smartphones get leaked ahead of launch
Nokia G42 5G and Nokia G310 5G just had their specs leaked thanks to a new Bluetooth listing. These names might not mean anything to many of us apart from being an indication that both of these phones pack 5G support.
Thankfully, the folks at Nokiamob have spotted the most recent Bluetooth listings for these phones, which add a bit more information to what we already knew from a previous report. For those who haven’t been following the tech news regularly, Nokia G42 5G leaked for the first time about a month ago, which is why we already know that the phone packs 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.
Now, the Bluetooth listing also mentions that the Nokia G42 5G will be equipped with a low-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor. Also, the phone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with at support for at least 22W fast charging.
Since both of these phones completed the Bluetooth qualification process, HMD Global can make them official whenever they want, so your guess is as good as ours.
In addition, according to a retailer listing, the phone has a 6.55-inch HD+ display and runs Android 13 right out of the box. No word on the price yet, but we do know Nokia G42 5G will be available in two colors: Grey and Purple.
As far as the Nokia G310 5G goes, this has the same specs as the Nokia G42 5G. However, the G310 5G has been specifically designed for the US market, while the Nokia G42 5G is aimed at global markets.
