Nokia G20’s successor leaks ahead of official announcement

6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) display

1.6GHz octa-core processor

4G RAM, 64/128GB expandable storage (up to 512GB)

Triple-camera setup: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP

Secondary 8-megapixel camera

Dual-SIM, LTE support, Wi-Fi, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/Baidou

USB Type-C

Massive 5,050 mAh battery with Quick Charge technology

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

HMD Global introduced a bunch of new smartphones last week at CES 2022, but these aren’t the flagships many fans have been waiting for. While we wait for another Nokia top-tier phone, let’s talk a little bit about another affordable device that’s likely to be announced very soon.The successor to the Nokia G20, the unannounced G21 has just had its specs leaked. The same device that’s been listed at FCC (Federal Communications Commission) has now popped up at a Russian retailer (via NPU ).Nokia G21 rumored specs:No word on what version of Android this will run, but we do know it will come in two colors: Blue and Dusk. At least, these are the options for customers in Russia.While we don’t have a release date nor price, the fact that the Nokia G21 has already been listed by a retailer suggests an official reveal is not that far away. Stay tuned for more on HMD’s next Nokia smartphones.