Nokia G20’s successor leaks ahead of official announcement

Nokia G20’s successor leaks ahead of official announcement1
The successor to the Nokia G20, the unannounced G21 has just had its specs leaked. The same device that’s been listed at FCC (Federal Communications Commission) has now popped up at a Russian retailer (via NPU).
- 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) display
- 1.6GHz octa-core processor
- 4G RAM, 64/128GB expandable storage (up to 512GB)
- Triple-camera setup: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
- Secondary 8-megapixel camera
- Dual-SIM, LTE support, Wi-Fi, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/Baidou
- USB Type-C
- Massive 5,050 mAh battery with Quick Charge technology
No word on what version of Android this will run, but we do know it will come in two colors: Blue and Dusk. At least, these are the options for customers in Russia.