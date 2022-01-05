Five affordable Nokia devices announced by HMD

Nokia G400 5G smartphone will be available in Q2 2022, with a list price of $239

Nokia G100 4G smartphone will be available in Q2 2022, with a list price of $149

Nokia C200 4G smartphone will be available in Q2 2022, with a list price of $119

Nokia C100 4G smartphone will be available in Q1 2022, with a list price of $99

Nokia 2760 Flip 4G feature phone will be available in Q1 2022 with a list price of $79

The Nokia C200 4G is coming in hot at $119, but its hardware is decidedly more humble than the already mentioned Nokia devices. Powered by a MediaTek Helio A82 chipset, the phone features a 6.1-inch display, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. The same specs apply to C100 4G, but it comes with a smaller display and will sell for $99.





HMD today announces a bunch of Android devices that definitely won’t break your bank and will greatly expand its contemporary device portfolio. All the new Nokia phones are available for less than $250, which is great news for bargain hunters.Enter the 5G Nokia G400, which will have a $250 price tag, the 4G-only Nokia C100, Nokia C200, and Nokia G100 that will sell for less than $150, as well as a blast from the past—a reimagined Nokia 2760 Flip phone.Here’s a rundown of what Nokia has just announced, along with market availability and pricing:While specs are pretty sparse at this point and the full scope of key device info will be made available closer to each individual phone’s market release, we know some fundamentals.The Nokia G400, as mentioned, is the only new 5G-capable Nokia device announced at CES 2022. Powered by a Snapdragon 480 chipset along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the phone’s humble hardware is justified by its ultra-affordable price of $239. And yet, HMD has still outfitted this device with a 120Hz display and a triple camera, consisting of a 48MP wide-angle camera, a ultra-wide camera, and a dedicated macro shooter. You will be able to get the Nokia G400 on Tracfone, Boost Mobile, and Consumer Cellular.Going down the ladder, we find the $149 Nokia G100, an LTE-only phone that comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 615 chipset. There’s a capacitive fingerprint scanner in the power button and a triple-camera setup here as well, and on top of that, a 5,000mAh battery will be keeping the lights on. This phone will be available on Tracfone and Boost Mobile.Finally, we have the Nokia 2760 4G, which is a modern-day reboot of 2007’s Nokia 2760 flip phone. The new rendition of the device comes with a familiar old-school resolution of 240 by 320 pixels, a 1,450mAh battery, as well as a memory slot for storage expansion.