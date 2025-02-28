GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Nokia is on its way to deploy the first cellular network on the Moon

By
0comments
Nokia
Intuitive Machine-2
Nokia exited the mobile phone market a long time ago, but the Finnish company remains a leader in telecommunication infrastructure technology. Nokia has been, and continues to be, at the forefront of cellular network innovation, so it’s no surprise that it will soon become the first company to deploy a 4G network on the Moon.

As part of the Intuitive Machines-2 (IM-2) mission to the lunar south pole, Nokia will deploy the first cellular network on the Moon, which will help lay the groundwork for future space exploration and crewed missions to Earth’s only natural satellite.

A few days ago, the Intuitive Machines Athena lander, carrying Nokia’s lunar network, lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The mission even shared some images recently, which were taken from the Athena lander while establishing a stable attitude, solar charging, and radio communications contact with the operations center in Houston, Texas.

IM-2 mission trajectory | Image credit: Nokia

About a week after launch, Athena is expected to enter low lunar orbit, and after completing multiple revolutions around the Moon, Athena will eventually land, and the IM-2 mission will begin.

The equipment Nokia plans to deploy on the Moon is a 4G/LTE network that has been specifically designed for the unique requirements of a lunar mission. Its main goal is to connect Athena to two vehicles on the lunar surface, a MAPP rover and a Micro Nova Hopper drone.

IM-2's lunar surface mission | Image credit: Nokia

Soon after landing on the Moon, Nokia will activate the LSCS. The Finnish company will use Intuitive Machine’s direct-to-Earth link to remote monitoring software and then will power up the “network in a box” (NIB) integrated into Athena.

After all checks, the NIB will establish a direct cellular link to the device module in the MAPP rover, which will still be in its garage on Athena. According to Nokia, this will be the first cellular call on the Moon. Then, NIB will connect to the second lunar vehicle, the Micro Nova Hopper.

Video Thumbnail


While the MAPP rover and Hopper explore the lunar surface, Nokia will monitor and evaluate the network’s performance and make the necessary adjustments. All collected data will be used by Nokia to refine the network’s design and deployment for future missions.

Besides its main mission, the goal for Nokia’s Lunar Surface Communication System (LSCS) is to demonstrate that cellular technology can be used for communications in future space missions, so here is hoping that everything goes according to plan.

Video Thumbnail
