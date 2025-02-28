Nokia is on its way to deploy the first cellular network on the Moon

IM-2 mission trajectory | Image credit: Nokia

IM-2's lunar surface mission | Image credit: Nokia

Soon after landing on the Moon, Nokia will activate the LSCS. The Finnish company will use Intuitive Machine’s direct-to-Earth link to remote monitoring software and then will power up the “network in a box” (NIB) integrated into Athena.After all checks, the NIB will establish a direct cellular link to the device module in the MAPP rover, which will still be in its garage on Athena. According to Nokia, this will be the first cellular call on the Moon. Then, NIB will connect to the second lunar vehicle, the Micro Nova Hopper.While the MAPP rover and Hopper explore the lunar surface, Nokia will monitor and evaluate the network’s performance and make the necessary adjustments. All collected data will be used by Nokia to refine the network’s design and deployment for future missions.Besides its main mission, the goal for Nokia’s Lunar Surface Communication System (LSCS) is to demonstrate that cellular technology can be used for communications in future space missions, so here is hoping that everything goes according to plan.