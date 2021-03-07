Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Nokia Android

Future Nokia smartphones could adopt a new naming scheme

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 07, 2021, 11:00 AM
Future Nokia smartphones could adopt a new naming scheme
A numerical branding scheme has been used for Nokia smartphones ever since the brand re-entered the market in 2017. This worked well in the early years but has become quite confusing in recent times, and soon it could be replaced.

The Nokia G10 might be the first model with a new name


According to a trusted source (via NokiaPowerUser), starting this year HMD Global will shift Nokia smartphones over to a revised branding scheme that involves both letters and numbers.

The end result should be similar to what Samsung and Motorola do with their devices. In fact, a leaked retail listing from Russia indicates that the first new model could be the Nokia G10, not to be confused with Motorola’s Moto G10.

With subsequent model generations, HMD Global has two clear options. The most obvious one involves increasing the number, starting with Nokia G11 in 2022 and continuing that pattern for the rest of the decade.

However, the source of this info seems to suggest that HMD might instead follow the branding pattern used by Nokia between 2009 and 2011. That could lead to models like the Nokia G10-01 in 2022 and Nokia G10-02 in 2023.

Whether Nokia’s new branding scheme is going to be clearer than the current one will remain to be seen, but it certainly won’t be hard to achieve.

At the moment, the latest model is known as the Nokia 5.4 But at the same time, the company is selling the Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 7.2, in addition to carrier variants like the Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia 2 V Tella, making it quite hard to determine when each model was launched.

