HMD intros new Nokia C2 Android Go smartphone
According to the official specs, Nokia C2 sports a large 5.7-inch HD+ display and a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera, coupled with a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. The phone is equipped with a rather low-performance 1.4GHz quad-core processor, paired with just 1GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage (up to 64GB).
Of course, 4G LTE support is included as well, along with a decent 2,800 mAh battery and 3.5mm audio jack. Nokia C2 will be available in both dual SIM and single SIM variants. As far as color goes, customers will be able to pick this one up in either cyan or black. No word on price and availability yet though.