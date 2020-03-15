Nokia Android

HMD intros new Nokia C2 Android Go smartphone

Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin Vasile
Mar 15, 2020
HMD intros new Nokia C2 Android Go smartphone
HMD Global has quietly introduced a brand-new Android Go smartphone, the Nokia C2, and we definitely agree with the company's approach regarding the launch of new products. Not to mention that the Nokia C2 is a budget-friendly smartphone and it's probably not worth a dedicated event or announcement.

Spotted by NokiaMob on HMD's official website, Nokia C2 is an Android Go smartphone, a sequel to the entry-level Nokia C1. Although it's powered by Android 9.0 Pie, Nokia C2 will most likely cost less than $100.

According to the official specs, Nokia C2 sports a large 5.7-inch HD+ display and a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera, coupled with a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. The phone is equipped with a rather low-performance 1.4GHz quad-core processor, paired with just 1GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage (up to 64GB).



Of course, 4G LTE support is included as well, along with a decent 2,800 mAh battery and 3.5mm audio jack. Nokia C2 will be available in both dual SIM and single SIM variants. As far as color goes, customers will be able to pick this one up in either cyan or black. No word on price and availability yet though.

