HMD intros new Nokia C2 Android Go smartphone

HMD Global has quietly introduced a brand-new Android Go smartphone, the Nokia C2, and we definitely agree with the company's approach regarding the launch of new products. Not to mention that the Nokia C2 is a budget-friendly smartphone and it's probably not worth a dedicated event or announcement.Spotted by NokiaMob on HMD's official website , Nokia C2 is an Android Go smartphone, a sequel to the entry-level Nokia C1. Although it's powered by Android 9.0 Pie, Nokia C2 will most likely cost less than $100.According to the official specs, Nokia C2 sports a large 5.7-inch HD+ display and a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera, coupled with a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. The phone is equipped with a rather low-performance 1.4GHz quad-core processor, paired with just 1GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage (up to 64GB).