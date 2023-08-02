Nokia refreshes its lineup of feature phones with an inexpensive duo
Nokia is still a well-known brand in the telecom business, but the company no longer competes in the premium sector. Although Nokia phones continue to sell very well, the large majority of the brand’s revenue is made by its most affordable devices.
Despite the fact that the so-called “feature phones” are a relic of the past, yet many customers buy these to use them as their second phone. Mostly selling in development markets, these now “featureless phones” are very useful if you’re looking for a phone that lasts for days or just want something very basic.
The original Nokia 150 was launched back in 2016, while its sequel, also called Nokia 150, hit shelves just two years ago. That means that this would be the third model with the same name introduced by Nokia. The most obvious changes are on the outside, as the 2023 Nokia 150 features a more modernized design than the other two, but that’s about it.
The new Nokia 130 and 150 are two feature phones that are meant to refresh the company’s lineup of inexpensive handsets (via NokiaMob). Nokia fans might be confused by the naming of these phones and there would be a good reason for that.
Specs-wise, Nokia 150 sports a small 2.4-inch QVGA display, a VGA main camera, and a decent 1,450 mAh battery that promises to offer up to 20 hours of talk time or up to 30 days of standby time. It’s only a 2G phone, but at least you have audio jack, FM Radio, and microSD card support (up to 32GB).
Nokia 130
We have a similar situation with the Nokia 130, which is a refresh version of the Nokia 125, another cheap feature phone that debuted back in 2020. Or at least that’s what it looks like (not that it matters that much). Completely expected, the Finnish company has already released two other Nokia 130 phone, one in 2014 and another in 2017. That said, the main design changes are on the back of the phone where Nokia added a large speaker around the torch.
That’s an interesting way to hide the fact that the Nokia 130 doesn’t actually have a camera, not even a low-resolution snapper. When it comes to specs, these are the same as Nokia 150’s with just one key difference: it lacks a camera.
Apart from their very low price (probably around $50), these feature phones have a few significant perks that might be useful in certain scenarios. The most important one is long battery life, but IP52 water and dust resistance is a nice feature too.
