No price hike for Samsung Galaxy phones, at least for now
Things have been moving at a breakneck speed in the past couple of days regarding the tariff situation. US President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on most major production hubs in addition to a baseline 10% tariff on all countries.
These tariffs went into effect on April 5, with China being hit the hardest with a 54% reciprocal tax on imports (later bumped up to 145%). This made people rush to Apple stores to buy iPhones before any potential price hike, but Samsung and Galaxy phones were also in danger.
"Based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the [US Trade Representative], to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately." - Donald Trump, president of the United States
OnePlus was one of the first brands to fall victim to the new tariffs, being forced to raise the price of the OnePlus Watch 3 from $329 to $499 without any explanation, but now we expect prices to return to their previous state.
With tariff exemptions for smartphones, computers, and other electronics, imports from outside the US will continue to be taxed with the normal 10% flat rate, and it should be business as usual for Samsung, Apple, and the like. Which in turn is good news for customers in the States.
The Korean company manufactures most of its phones in Vietnam, and that country is now subject to a 46% tariff. After the tariffs went into effect, Trump decided to pause taxing most of the countries (except China) for 90 days after a backlash from more than 75 countries.
Now it seems that the President has had another change of heart, as he announced a tariff exemption for key electronics such as smartphones, computers, memory products, and more. So the prices of Samsung Galaxy phones most likely will remain unchanged, and this applies to other big brands as well, such as Apple and Google.
There's yet another turn of events that suggest that this exemption for smartphones and other electronics may be only temporary, but we have to wait and see. Things are changing by the hour. Stay tuned as we follow the news on the matter closely.
