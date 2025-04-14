No price hike for Samsung Galaxy phones, at least for now

"Based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the [US Trade Representative], to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately."





There's yet another turn of events that suggest that this exemption for smartphones and other electronics may be only temporary , but we have to wait and see. Things are changing by the hour. Stay tuned as we follow the news on the matter closely.