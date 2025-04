People are rushing to buy iPhones ahead of Trump's tariffs

"Almost every customer asked me if prices were going to go up soon,"





Amid the slight uncertainty, to say the least, in the global stock market after Donald Trump announced the new reciprocal tariffs on imported goods, people seem to have gone into panic mode and are rushing to buy iPhones.According to Bloomberg , the new tariffs are causing a frenzy in Apple stores, with customers trying to get an iPhone before potential price hikes.said one Apple employee in an interview.Eyewitnesses compare the rush to Apple stores to Black Friday or the launch of a new iPhone model, with iPhone sales spiking on April 5 and 6 compared to regular sale days and also the same period last year.