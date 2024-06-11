Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

No more waiting until December: Spotify's new feature delivers Wrapped-like stats all year

By
0comments
No more waiting until December: Spotify's new feature delivers Wrapped-like stats all year
Spotify, one of the world's top music streaming services with over 615 million users, is well-known for its personalized experience and features like the end-of-year Wrapped. Now, the company is enhancing this experience with the new My Spotify.

Spotify's newest feature is like having Wrapped all year long


The Swedish company announced that users will notice new home page banners and personalized app messages highlighting their My Spotify listening habits. The rollout of My Spotify will kick off in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand over the next few weeks.

Spotify’s world-class personalization is at the heart of this campaign, celebrating the unique relationship between each listener and their Spotify. Our goal is to capture those hyper-personal moments that occur when fans use Spotify. With our products and features, we strive to connect fans with the audio they love in a way that can’t be found anywhere else.

– Marc Hazan, VP of Marketing and Partnerships at Spotify, June 2024

Listeners will spot new banners and personalized messages revealing their listening habits. They can dive into unique Spotify features like daylist, DJ, Blend, Daily Mix, and the Made For You hub – a go-to spot packed with playlists, podcasts, features, and recommendations tailored just for them.



The new feature is all about your personal listening habits. Screenshots from Spotify show various banners, like one saying, "Last month you listened to Doja Cat 58 times," and encouraging you to check out a curated Doja Cat mix. Another screenshot suggests a DJ mix of Go Gina because you played her tracks multiple times last month.

The new campaign is open to everyone, not just Premium subscribers. However, it is still unclear when it will roll out to countries beyond the ones already mentioned above.

Introducing new features like this is a smart move for Spotify, especially after the recent subscription price hike. In the US, Spotify Premium is set to increase by $1, bringing the monthly cost to $12, starting next month.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless