No more messy screenshots: Google's AI app is simply genius (but Apple might have a better idea)

Is Google missing the point though? I want to take less screenshots - not more

But, but, but… Here comes my but…



But, of course, Google loves flexing its AI muscles, which is why you’d also be able to search your screenshots by typing in a prompt like “fried rice recipe with peanuts.” Gemini Nano will go through your screenshots and pull up the exact one you need. It’s like having a super-organized friend who remembers everything for you (except they won’t judge you for the weird stuff you screenshot).With Gemini Nano working in the background, you’d also be able to ask for specific info - like how much something you screenshotted costs, and it’ll find the exact screenshot where that info is hiding. I find this one particularly useful since I constantly screenshot stuff I intend to buy.As much as I love the idea of having my screenshots neatly organized into an app, I can’t help but think… Do we really need to be taking more screenshots?! I mean, at this rate, my phone’s storage is going to be as packed as an Olympic village during the summer games.