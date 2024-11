Setting up your new Android phone could require a different process next year

Pixel 9 or

This year Google made a change to the setup process allowing a person who purchased a new Pixel 9 series phone to go through the device, check it out, and use it before transferring the data from the user's previous phone to his newor Pixel 9 Pro handset. Starting next year, this feature will be available to those moving to certain Android phones . You'll be able to finish your initial setup and transfer your data later.









Those using a cable to switch from iOS to Android will notice that that transferring data from an iPhone to an Android handset will occur 40% faster compared to the speed that such a transfer would have taken place in 2023. This will save hours for those who have a lot of data to move from an iPhone to an Android phone .











Google mentioned in the blog that Apple added support for Rich Communication Services (RCS) this year. That is the messaging protocol used by many Android device owners. Google lets you know that whether your loved ones are on Android or iOS, you can now send them high-resolution images and videos. By pointing this out, Google is letting an iPhone user thinking of switching to Android know that he can go ahead and do so without worrying about the quality of the images he sends to loved ones even if they all use an iPhone.



Recommended Stories





Android phones depending on what your priorities are. Decide which of the following is what you want in a new phone:

Google has put up a website that recommendsdepending on what your priorities are. Decide which of the following is what you want in a new phone: