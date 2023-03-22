A next-gen Garmin Instinct 2 Solar may be in the works

Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Note: The watch in the cover image is the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar and it is used for illustrative purposes. 

Conventional smartwatch enthusiasts may not be that familiar with the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, but fans of rugged tech have definitely heard of it. This watch boasts tons of smart features, even if it utilizes a monochrome MIP display, which may initially make it out to appear tad archaic.

In reality, it is anything but. It can do loads more than just biometrics and notifications. The Instinct 2 Solar has NFC for contactless payments, tons of sports-oriented features and numerous health trackers, all in a very rugged and rather large case. This, in turn, makes it one of the best smartwatches on the market.

As such, it’s no shock that many users check this smartwatch out only for it to become a serious consideration for a daily driver. And if you are one of those people, then you’ll be happy to hear that some FCC documents, reported on by Android Headlines, may be hinting at a new and improved Instinct Solar watch being in the works. And it seems like it’s going to be a rather large watch.


The FCC — Federal Communications Commission — typically reveals very little about upcoming products. This is not only due to its confidentiality agreements, but also because it tests out very specific features in order to provide certifications for a product.

But from this particular listing, we find out something interesting: the watch’s size. The tested unit is under serial number A04600 and from the applied documents, the watch’s case seems to measure at 57mm. Just for the record, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — the largest in the series — measures at 45mm, while the Apple Watch Ultra bumps that up to 49mm.

We don’t know much about the internals of the smartwatch or if it is even in development, but we can certainly say that it has very little competition in terms of size. But from Garmin’s track record, we can likely expect it to be as feature-packed as ever.
