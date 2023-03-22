A next-gen Garmin Instinct 2 Solar may be in the works

Note : The watch in the cover image is the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar and it is used for illustrative purposes.







We don’t know much about the internals of the smartwatch or if it is even in development, but we can certainly say that it has very little competition in terms of size. But from Garmin’s track record, we can likely expect it to be as feature-packed as ever. The FCC — Federal Communications Commission — typically reveals very little about upcoming products. This is not only due to its confidentiality agreements, but also because it tests out very specific features in order to provide certifications for a product.But from this particular listing, we find out something interesting: the watch’s size. The tested unit is under serial number A04600 and from the applied documents, the watch’s case seems to measure at 57mm. Just for the record, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — the largest in the series — measures at 45mm, while the Apple Watch Ultra bumps that up to 49mm.We don’t know much about the internals of the smartwatch or if it is even in development, but we can certainly say that it has very little competition in terms of size. But from Garmin’s track record, we can likely expect it to be as feature-packed as ever.