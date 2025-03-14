New T-Mobile MVNO New York Mobile charges up to $15,000 for a vanity phone number

An MVNO is a mobile virtual network operator. These companies purchase wireless service wholesale from one of the big three wireless providers like AT&T Verizon , and T-Mobile, and sell it to consumers for a profit after marking up the price of the service. MVNOs do not have a network and many don't even have a store. The typical MVNO used to offer prepaid plans at huge discounts from the cost of the postpaid plans that major carriers offer.





T-Mobile 's 5G network. However, if you're looking for an MVNO to subscribe to so you can enjoy the quality and speed of T-Mobile 's 5G network without having to pay the price ( This past Tuesday, a new MVNO by the name of New York Mobile opened for business and customers are connected to's 5G network. However, if you're looking for an MVNO to subscribe to so you can enjoy the quality and speed of's 5G network without having to pay the price ( which is going up $5 per line starting April 2nd, 2025), you're better off joining Mint Mobile instead if New York Mobile. That's because the latter is different and is a "premium" MVNO.





New York Mobile has a huge inventory of phone numbers that subscribers can choose from allowing its customers to create a vanity phone number. Let's say you own a subs store and take many orders over the phone. You might be able to get the vanity number that works out to 212-EAT-SUBS. Do you own an exterminating business? 212-RIP-BUGS could be an effective vanity number.





Repeating the area code, a practice known as "Double Doubles" not only grabs consumers' attention but it is also easy to remember. For example, imagine an attorney with the phone number 212-212-FALL. Gio Perone, co-founder of New York Mobile, says that being able to use such numbers allows its customers to "connect with their identity, location, and brand like never before." T-Mobile has no problem selling New York Mobile wireless service at wholesale prices.









The New York Mobile website shows licensing fees for certain numbers ranging from $50 per month to more than $200 per month. Some numbers can be purchased for a one-time cost between $500 and $15,000. For example, if you're a doctor with an office in New York City, you can license a phone number such as (718)-900-PAIN for $267 per month. That would be in addition to the wireless plan you select. There is an unlimited plan available for $60 per month which includes an Auto Pay discount.



Recommended Stories