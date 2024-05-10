New vivo X100 Ultra leak heats up camera expectations

The camera setup on the Vivo X100 Ultra is indeed impressive



The vivo X100 Ultra features a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-900 1-inch type sensor. It also boasts a 50MP wide-angle lens enhanced with vivo's latest AI image algorithms. Furthermore, it comes equipped with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 selfie camera capable of recording 4K video at 60 frames per second.









The real standout feature, however, is the 200 MP periscope zoom camera, featuring a Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor co-developed with vivo. The HP9 sensor is expected to enhance light sensitivity by 12% compared to Samsung's existing HP3 sensor, courtesy of a technology developed by vivo that optimizes pixel light sensitivity.



Additionally, the telephoto lens will feature fluorite glass, the industry's strongest low-dispersion glass material, promising enhanced image quality. This material has traditionally been reserved for use in professional cameras.



When it comes to image stabilization, the telephoto lens is expected to be top-notch, too. In addition to Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), it incorporates exclusive software algorithms to further compensate for shaking.



In addition to its impressive camera setup, the vivo X100 Ultra is anticipated to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and offer storage options up to 1TB.