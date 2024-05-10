New vivo X100 Ultra leak heats up camera expectations
Up Next:
Next week, on May 13, the smartphone market will welcome a new competitor as the Chinese company vivo is set to unveil its latest flagship phone, the vivo X100 Ultra. This device has been generating a lot of buzz lately, with rumors and leaks giving us a sneak peek at what is in store. Now, a fresh leak from China provides more details about the camera system of the vivo X100 Ultra.
The vivo X100 Ultra features a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-900 1-inch type sensor. It also boasts a 50MP wide-angle lens enhanced with vivo's latest AI image algorithms. Furthermore, it comes equipped with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 selfie camera capable of recording 4K video at 60 frames per second. In the words of vivo's Vice President Jia Jingdong:
When it comes to image stabilization, the telephoto lens is expected to be top-notch, too. In addition to Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), it incorporates exclusive software algorithms to further compensate for shaking.
In addition to its impressive camera setup, the vivo X100 Ultra is anticipated to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and offer storage options up to 1TB.
The starting price is expected to be around 6,699 Yuan (approximately $930 when directly converted), reaching up to 8,499 Yuan ($1,180 directly converted), depending on the chosen storage configuration. Its global availability remains uncertain for now, so keep an eye out for further updates.
vivo X100 Ultra is a “professional camera” with crushing advantages. But it just happens to be able to make calls, including satellite calls
The real standout feature, however, is the 200 MP periscope zoom camera, featuring a Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor co-developed with vivo. The HP9 sensor is expected to enhance light sensitivity by 12% compared to Samsung's existing HP3 sensor, courtesy of a technology developed by vivo that optimizes pixel light sensitivity.
Additionally, the telephoto lens will feature fluorite glass, the industry's strongest low-dispersion glass material, promising enhanced image quality. This material has traditionally been reserved for use in professional cameras.
