Vivo X100 Ultra, X100s and X100s Pro prices leaked ahead of launch
Vivo is expected to unveil three new flagships on May 13, the X100 Ultra, X100s, and X100s Pro. All three will be announced at the beginning of next week, but they will only be available for purchase four days later.
Thanks to a new image leaked on Weibo over the weekend, we now know how much all three phones will cost (via PlayfulDroid). Keep in mind that these will be available in different variants based on the amount of memory.
Vivo X100s Pro
Vivo X100 Ultra
Vivo X100s
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage – 3,999 Yuan ($555)
- 16GB RAM + 256GB storage – 4,399 Yuan ($610)
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage – 4,699 Yuan ($650)
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage – 5,199 Yuan ($720)
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage – 4,999 Yuan ($695)
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage – 5,599 Yuan ($775)
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage – 6,199 Yuan ($855)
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage – 6,699 Yuan ($930)
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage – 7,499 Yuan ($1,040)
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage – 8,499 Yuan ($1,180)
The main difference between the three phones is the chipset inside. The X100 Ultra uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while the X100s and X100s Pro are equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+ CPU.
Additionally, the 1TB vivo X100 Ultra is rumored to feature satellite connectivity support. All three vivo flagships will go on sale on May 17, but they will be officially introduced on May 13.
