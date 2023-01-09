A new Samsung update brings Matter Easy Pair to Galaxy Phones
Smart Homes are a hot topic, and that status is likely here to stay, as the technology is becoming more and more accessible. Last year, Samsung’s SmartThings became Matter-compatible, which means that they could play nice with all other Matter-enabled tech, regardless of manufacturer.
Okay, but buying smart bulbs, plugs and window blinds wouldn’t mean much if they were still hard to set up, right? Well, SamMobile reported on the release of an update to Nearby Device Scanning, which will make the process easier than ever before.
As a quick refresher, Nearby Device Scanning is a feature that comes with most Samsung smartphones and tablets. It was initially designed to scan in the background for your Galaxy Watch 4 or Buds 2 Pro, and allow you to connect to them effortlessly through a notification. But now, the function is expanding to include Matter Easy Pair too.
Matter allows you to link up all of your Smart Home tech and control it via your Smartphone.
The update will come to your Nearby Device Scanning app through the Galaxy Store under version 11.1.08.07. After updating, the app will start scanning your surroundings for compatible SmartThings — and other Matter-enabled smart home gizmos — automatically, and ask you if you’d like to connect and set them up.
This basically removes the barrier put down by smart home tech of the past, as back then each brand had its own connectivity standard. Now, as long as a device has the Matter logo, it will get along with your Samsung SmartThings or Google Home set up. And it also allows you to use either brand’s app too.
This certainly goes with Samsung’s unveiling of their latest SmartThings Station, which aims to be among the most affordable and approachable smart home hubs. This dedication to quality-of-life improvements might make 2023 the year of the smart home, so you may want to start planning for some smarter home improvements.
