Google Nest and Android devices now supported by Matter

The Google Home speaker

The Google Home Mini

The Google Nest Mini

The Google Nest Audio

The Google Nest Hub Gen 1, 2 and Max

The Google Nest WiFi Pro

However, you’ll still need a central device, which acts as a hub for all of your smart tech. Google has provided a nifty list of devices they’ve manufactured, capable of filling that slot:So if you have any of these devices in your home, you are all set up to start expanding your range of Matter-qualified devices. Connecting those will be easier than ever too, as Google has enabled Fast Pair to all of them with this update.Fast Pair basically allows you to add new Smart gadgets to your Google Home — or any other smart app — as painless as pairing earbuds for the first time. Once connected, switching between different apps and ecosystems will be much quicker and simpler.Lastly, Google also announced a sweet new partnership with Samsung, which would allow all of your Matter-branded Google Nest and Samsung Smart Stuff gizmos to be controlled from either Google Home or Samsung’s app. Nice!Smart devices from the Google Nest lineup stay updated automatically, so there is no need for you to go out of your way to get this latest update. If your hub is among the ones listed above, you can just start looking for new smart contraptions with the Matter mark.