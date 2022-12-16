Google Nest and Android devices now supported by Matter
If you’ve had an eye out for a Google Nest device, but were hesitant to get it due to not having the time to check if it was compatible with your current smart setup, we’ve got good news for you: Google Nest now supports Matter.
Wait, Matter? What was that? Well, Matter is a platform, which acts like an equalizer across all of your Smart Home devices. Regardless of brand, Matter helps them speak a common language, which in turn lets you set them up and control them effortlessly.
The goal of the platform is to make Smart Home technology more approachable and easier to manufacture. The gist of it is that if you see the Matter mark on a device, then it will play nice with all the other devices that have that symbol.
The excellent Nest Mini is in the supported list, even though it is from 2019.
However, you’ll still need a central device, which acts as a hub for all of your smart tech. Google has provided a nifty list of devices they’ve manufactured, capable of filling that slot:
So if you have any of these devices in your home, you are all set up to start expanding your range of Matter-qualified devices. Connecting those will be easier than ever too, as Google has enabled Fast Pair to all of them with this update.
Lastly, Google also announced a sweet new partnership with Samsung, which would allow all of your Matter-branded Google Nest and Samsung Smart Stuff gizmos to be controlled from either Google Home or Samsung’s app. Nice!
Smart devices from the Google Nest lineup stay updated automatically, so there is no need for you to go out of your way to get this latest update. If your hub is among the ones listed above, you can just start looking for new smart contraptions with the Matter mark.
- The Google Home speaker
- The Google Home Mini
- The Google Nest Mini
- The Google Nest Audio
- The Google Nest Hub Gen 1, 2 and Max
- The Google Nest WiFi Pro
Fast Pair basically allows you to add new Smart gadgets to your Google Home — or any other smart app — as painless as pairing earbuds for the first time. Once connected, switching between different apps and ecosystems will be much quicker and simpler.
