Samsung's SmartThings will soon support Matter, the smart home protocol that simplifies things
Almost every tech enthusiast wants to live in a home that looks like something out of a sci-fi movie. With the current technologies, it’s kind of possible to get close to that goal. However, there are so many different Internet of Things devices, it’s easy to get lost and confused with all the conflicting ecosystems. And they all have different apps to control them. But it appears that, soon, Samsung users won't have this problem anymore.
But what is Matter? Matter is a smart home protocol that unifies the big players — Samsung's SmartThings, Google Home, Amazon's Alexa, and Apple's HomeKit. It enables all compatible devices to communicate locally with each other through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth without using a cloud connection. . So, no more worrying about whether that new smart doorbell you want to buy will be compatible with your favorite smart home ecosystem.
As the tech giant announced in a new blog post, it is releasing an over-the-air update to its SmartThings hubs and SmartThings Android app that will let users control Matter-compatible devices from one place instead of using multiple apps.
But what is Matter? Matter is a smart home protocol that unifies the big players — Samsung's SmartThings, Google Home, Amazon's Alexa, and Apple's HomeKit. It enables all compatible devices to communicate locally with each other through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth without using a cloud connection. . So, no more worrying about whether that new smart doorbell you want to buy will be compatible with your favorite smart home ecosystem.
The best thing is that Matter is a child of pretty much all smart home companies. It was developed by Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung, Wyze, iRobot, Signify, Ecobee, and more. In short, the headaches of putting a smart home system together will soon be a thing of the past (or be replaced by new headaches!).
Things that are NOT allowed: