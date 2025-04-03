New Samsung patent shows the next Galaxy Ring might use a clever trick for wireless charging
Samsung may be giving its upcoming Galaxy Ringa futuristic twist in the charging department. According to a new patent filing, the tech giant is exploring a way to let users charge the smart ring by simply placing it on the back of a compatible Samsung smartphone. This development hints at a tighter ecosystem of Samsung wearables and smartphones, and could make charging accessories feel like a thing of the past.
It’s worth noting that this patent doesn’t confirm the feature will be in the next Galaxy Ring, but it shows where Samsung is heading. The brand has been pushing to make its ecosystem more interconnected—and more convenient. In fact, there’s already talk that the second-generation Galaxy Ringmight swap its lithium-ion battery for a solid-state battery. If that happens, we could see longer battery life, better safety, and smaller form factors—three things that matter a lot when you're wearing tech on your finger.
The idea of using your phone to top up a smart ring feels natural and user-friendly, especially for people who don’t want to carry around yet another charging case or cable. If you’ve ever used reverse wireless charging on a Galaxy phone to charge earbuds, this would feel like an intuitive extension of that same feature. But the addition of alignment sensors and smart charging notifications takes the experience up a notch.
The patent, filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in July 2024 and approved just recently, carries the application number WO/2025/063477. It shows that Samsung is considering reverse wireless charging as a key feature for a next-generation Galaxy Ring. This isn’t a far-fetched concept—Samsung’s current Galaxy flagships like the Galaxy S25 Ultra already support reverse wireless charging for items like earbuds and smartwatches. But using it to juice up a ring is a first.
According to the patent details, the idea is simple: you place the Galaxy Ring on the back of your phone, and a wireless charging circuit inside the phone transmits power to the ring’s battery. The phone will have sensors that detect whether the ring is positioned correctly. If not, it’ll send you a notification to help with proper placement. Once aligned, your phone will display charging status and battery levels directly on screen.
Future Samsung Galaxy Ring patent. | Images credit — 91Mobiles
Here's a quick summary of what the patent tells us:
- Charging would occur via reverse wireless charging on compatible Samsung phones
- The phone will detect proper alignment of the ring using embedded sensors
- If the ring is misaligned, notifications will guide correct placement
- Charging details like battery percentage will show up on the phone
- This feature could debut in the second-gen Galaxy Ring
