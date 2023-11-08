Nokia Mobile launches affordable Clarity Earbuds 2+ in-ear headphones

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
What's the most annoying thing about your current phone?

Accessories Nokia Audio
@cosminvasile
Not many Nokia devices made headlines in the last couple of months. Apart from some good deals on its mid-range handsets, the Finnish company has been quite in the last quarter of the year.

This week would have been just as quiet if not for the folks at Nokimob who spotted a new addition to Nokia Mobile’s lineup of accessories, the Nokia Clarity Earbuds 2+.

The earbuds come in three different colors – So Pink, So Purple, and So Grey, and cost £80 / €90 in Europe. Unfortunately, the official page seems to be broken right now and if you click on the earbuds' picture it redirects to a page that doesn’t exist yet.

Perhaps the Finnish company jumped the gun a bit and listed the earbuds by mistake. Thankfully, we do have a bunch of info to share about Nokia’s new Clarity Earbuds 2+, so if you’re in the market for a pair of buds, keep reading.

First off, these earbuds feature ANC (active noise cancelation). The 500mAh battery inside promises around 7 hours of playtime on a single charge, which is pretty good considering their price.

Other highlights of the Nokia Clarity Earbuds 2+ include enhanced wireless audio quality, dual mic noise reduction via Qualcomm cVc, Fast Pair, low latency mode, IPX4 certification, and multipoint connectivity support.

It’s also worth mentioning that Nokia Mobile’s new earbuds are made with 60 percent recycled plastic, but that’s something standard for the Finnish company nowadays.
