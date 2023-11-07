You can once again save big on a new Nokia X30 at Amazon UK

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Do you like Nokia’s handsets? And you also happen to live in the United Kingdom? In that case, now’s the perfect time to upgrade to the Nokia X30 and save big in the process. Why? Because Amazon UK is once again offering this 5G-enabled device at 38% off its price tag.

Both color variants of the Nokia phone are discounted by a hefty £151 at the time of writing. However, the model in Blue is available in limited quantities, so we suggest you act fast if you want that one.

Nokia X30 is 38% off at Amazon UK right now

The Nokia X30 is a quality mid-ranger that you can now get for £151 off its price tag. With a stunningly elegant and slim design and good-enough specs, it should meet most people's needs. Grab it now and save.
£151 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon


Right off the bat, we should note that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen HMD Global’s handset so cheap at the merchant. That said, it hasn’t been so heavily discounted in a month. In other words, there might be some time before you get the next chance to buy it at £151 off. And if you don’t mind dealing with overseas deliveries, feel free to browse other early Black Friday phone deals.

What’s so good about the Nokia X30? First off, it boasts a highly durable and slim design. If you’re into lightweight smartphones boasting that premium feel, you should definitely appreciate this bad boy’s design.

The display may not be super-amazing, but it’s good enough for the phone’s price range. HMD Global added a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with adaptive refresh rate on deck, which is just about enough for its discounted price.

This handset also has a reasonably good camera for its price bracket, showing off a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and AI technology. You can check out the photo samples in our review to get more context about how good this bad boy’s camera is.

As for its battery, the Nokia X30 should be able to last you about 8 hours and 50 minutes of video streaming. While this isn’t all that impressive, it’s not insufficient, either. Additionally, Nokia promises three major OS updates and three years of monthly security updates.

Overall, the Nokia X30 may not be something to write home about, spec-wise. However, it’s decidedly a good option when it’s £151 cheaper on Amazon UK. Here are our two cents: the device puts enough to the table to meet the average user’s needs, especially at its new price point. Don’t miss out.
