Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer

By
0comments
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Back in the old days when wireless customers would sign two-year contracts in order to have the cost of their new phones subsidized and heavily discounted, many consumers would upgrade their handsets every other year. But once the days of signing a two-year contract came to an end, people started holding on to their phones for longer than two years and today many financing plans offered by carriers run for 36 months.

In addition, Google now offers seven years of Android updates to Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro buyers, and Samsung did the same for those purchasing the Galaxy S24 series. Now all we need are manufacturers willing to extend the length of the warranties they offer on new phones. In the U.S., most Android handsets come with a one-year warranty although in some markets, like the EU, two years is the minimum length of a smartphone warranty.

Looking to break out of the mold, Motorola is offering a four-year warranty on a new model. Per Android Authority, the Moto S50 Neo is a low-end handset that features a one-year warranty and a free three-year extended warranty. This is clearly stated in a teaser Motorola created for the device which was posted on Weibo. That's the good news. The bad news is that the device, and thus the four-year warranty, will be offered in China only although it doesn't mean that we can't hope that in the future the Lenovo subsidiary will offer it in other regions.

Motorola teases a four-year warranty for the upcoming Moto S50 Neo - Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Motorola teases a four-year warranty for the upcoming Moto S50 Neo

The Moto S50 Neo also was certified by China's TENAA and will be unveiled officially on June 25th along with the new Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra models. The S50 Neo will be equipped with an FHD+ display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and under the hood will be an octa-core application processor (AP) with a clock speed of up to 2.3GHz. The rear camera array includes 50MP and 8MP cameras. There is a front-facing 32MP camera (which seems to be the standard on 2024 Motorola handsets) and a 5000mAh battery will keep the lights on.


Now that we are holding on to phones longer than ever, it would make sense for manufacturers to follow Motorola and offer longer warranties to device owners.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Leaked images reveal revised Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design and a couple of key features
Leaked images reveal revised Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design and a couple of key features

Latest News

Weekly deals roundup: Motorola Razr (2023), OnePlus 12R, Pixel 8 Pro, and more hot offers await
Weekly deals roundup: Motorola Razr (2023), OnePlus 12R, Pixel 8 Pro, and more hot offers await
TIDAL will no longer support MQA and 360 Reality Audio formats
TIDAL will no longer support MQA and 360 Reality Audio formats
Pixel Watch owners report unexpected battery drain after June update
Pixel Watch owners report unexpected battery drain after June update
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 new leaked images show a stylish redesign
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 new leaked images show a stylish redesign
Motorola Razr (2023), the cheapest flip phone, is still $250 off at Amazon
Motorola Razr (2023), the cheapest flip phone, is still $250 off at Amazon
The Fire HD 10 (2021) costs only $69.99 and offers entertainment on the cheap, but not for long
The Fire HD 10 (2021) costs only $69.99 and offers entertainment on the cheap, but not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless