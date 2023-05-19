The new Motorola Edge Plus is up for pre-order!

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

It has been a long time since Motorola has made a splash in the U.S. and Canada markets, but this just might change with the company's latest high-end phone, the Motorola Edge Plus. The Edge Plus was announced about a couple of weeks ago, and judging by its spec sheet and the European version of the device, it should be a solid option in 2023.

Well, if you are particularly excited about the Motorola Edge Plus, and if you are familiar with its European counterpart the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, then you should be ready to jump on today's pre-orders! Keep in mind that the only version of the phone currently being displayed on the website is the 512GB model in Interstellar Black.

The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) in a nutshell


One of the best things about the Motorola Edge Plus (2023), at least according to us, is its design. You get a thin, lightweight body with a gorgeous 6.7" OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate that makes it perfect for consuming content and gaming. The back panel is made out of Gorilla Glass Victus and feels smooth to the touch, while also doing a great job at keeping fingerprint marks away, so that the phone stays beautiful throughout the day.

Performance-wise, you'd be happy to know that you are getting the latest and greatest of Qualcomm chipsets inside, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This chip offers a faster processor and more capable graphics card, but its best characteristic is its power efficiency, which translates into a good amount of battery life. Additionally, you get UFS 4.0 internal storage and 8GB of RAM.

On the back, the new Motorola Edge Plus houses three cameras: a 50MP main, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP telephoto with 2x zoom. The selfie shooter on the front of the device is 60MP and it is embedded as a single punch-hole at the top center of the display.

The battery and charging on the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) is also one of its stronger points, rocking a 5,100mAh battery with 68W maximum wired charging, 15W of wireless charging, and 5W of reverse-wireless. 

