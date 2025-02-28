iPhone 17 Air and Galaxy S25 Edge might lose the slim race to this surprise contender
Up Next:
2025 might just be the year we see several ultra-slim phones hitting the market. Samsung has already teased the Galaxy S25 Edge, with a potential April launch on the horizon. Meanwhile, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 Air sometime later this year. But it looks like a lesser-known brand might actually beat both of them to the punch.
However, there's a catch: this phone is still just a concept. No official launch date has been given, and while demo units will be on display at MWC, there's a real chance this phone might never make it to store shelves as a real, commercially available product. After all, remember Tecno's ultra-thin tri-fold concept from last year? Yeah, that's still nowhere to be found.
The Spark Slim packs a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with curved edges, offering a sharp 1224p resolution and a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate. The company says it's also impressively bright, reaching a peak of 4,500 nits, and includes a 13 MP front camera for selfies. The 4.04mm thick battery supports 45W fast charging, and while the camera bump adds a little extra thickness, the phone remains surprisingly compact.
Actually, at just 5.75mm thick, this device indeed stands out as a real engineering achievement, especially when you consider the huge battery inside. For comparison, the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to be around 6 mm thick and will reportedly feature a smaller 4,000 mAh battery.
The answer lies in recent advancements in battery technology, specifically the adoption of silicon-carbon batteries. This new tech allows for higher energy density in a more compact design. For example, the OnePlus 13 used a similar approach to fit a massive 6,000 mAh battery without sacrificing its slim profile.
Tecno is set to reveal more about the phone at MWC, which starts next week, so expect more details soon.
Ahead of MWC 2025, one of the biggest tech events in the world, Chinese brand Tecno revealed the Spark Slim – the world's thinnest smartphone, packed with a 5,200 mAh battery. At just 5.75 mm thick, it offers a massive battery and dual 50 MP cameras.
Spark Slim is... slim and with a big battery. | Image credit – Tecno
However, there's a catch: this phone is still just a concept. No official launch date has been given, and while demo units will be on display at MWC, there's a real chance this phone might never make it to store shelves as a real, commercially available product. After all, remember Tecno's ultra-thin tri-fold concept from last year? Yeah, that's still nowhere to be found.
The Spark Slim packs a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with curved edges, offering a sharp 1224p resolution and a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate. The company says it's also impressively bright, reaching a peak of 4,500 nits, and includes a 13 MP front camera for selfies. The 4.04mm thick battery supports 45W fast charging, and while the camera bump adds a little extra thickness, the phone remains surprisingly compact.
The phone has a dual back camera setup. | Image credit – Tecno
Actually, at just 5.75mm thick, this device indeed stands out as a real engineering achievement, especially when you consider the huge battery inside. For comparison, the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to be around 6 mm thick and will reportedly feature a smaller 4,000 mAh battery.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air will likely measure around 5.5 mm at its thinnest but don't expect it to pack a battery as large as this one. So, the question is, how did Tecno make this possible?
The answer lies in recent advancements in battery technology, specifically the adoption of silicon-carbon batteries. This new tech allows for higher energy density in a more compact design. For example, the OnePlus 13 used a similar approach to fit a massive 6,000 mAh battery without sacrificing its slim profile.
Tecno is set to reveal more about the phone at MWC, which starts next week, so expect more details soon.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: