GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

iPhone 17 Air and Galaxy S25 Edge might lose the slim race to this surprise contender

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Galaxy S Series iPhone
A close-up image of a silver smartphone and an orange pencil against a gradient background.
2025 might just be the year we see several ultra-slim phones hitting the market. Samsung has already teased the Galaxy S25 Edge, with a potential April launch on the horizon. Meanwhile, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 Air sometime later this year. But it looks like a lesser-known brand might actually beat both of them to the punch.

Ahead of MWC 2025, one of the biggest tech events in the world, Chinese brand Tecno revealed the Spark Slim – the world's thinnest smartphone, packed with a 5,200 mAh battery. At just 5.75 mm thick, it offers a massive battery and dual 50 MP cameras.



However, there's a catch: this phone is still just a concept. No official launch date has been given, and while demo units will be on display at MWC, there's a real chance this phone might never make it to store shelves as a real, commercially available product. After all, remember Tecno's ultra-thin tri-fold concept from last year? Yeah, that's still nowhere to be found.

The Spark Slim packs a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with curved edges, offering a sharp 1224p resolution and a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate. The company says it's also impressively bright, reaching a peak of 4,500 nits, and includes a 13 MP front camera for selfies. The 4.04mm thick battery supports 45W fast charging, and while the camera bump adds a little extra thickness, the phone remains surprisingly compact.



Actually, at just 5.75mm thick, this device indeed stands out as a real engineering achievement, especially when you consider the huge battery inside. For comparison, the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to be around 6 mm thick and will reportedly feature a smaller 4,000 mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air will likely measure around 5.5 mm at its thinnest but don't expect it to pack a battery as large as this one. So, the question is, how did Tecno make this possible?

The answer lies in recent advancements in battery technology, specifically the adoption of silicon-carbon batteries. This new tech allows for higher energy density in a more compact design. For example, the OnePlus 13 used a similar approach to fit a massive 6,000 mAh battery without sacrificing its slim profile.


Tecno is set to reveal more about the phone at MWC, which starts next week, so expect more details soon.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed

Latest News

Five features Samsung is yet to include or improve on its flagship phones
Five features Samsung is yet to include or improve on its flagship phones
Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the last place to look for revolution, but the rest of the clamshells are equally guilty
Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the last place to look for revolution, but the rest of the clamshells are equally guilty
Weekly deals roundup: Spring into savings with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and many more!
Weekly deals roundup: Spring into savings with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and many more!
Get the ultimate kit for iPhone 16e with ESR’s HaloLock cases and screen protectors!
Get the ultimate kit for iPhone 16e with ESR’s HaloLock cases and screen protectors!
The iPhone 16e is struggling in one key area and yikes, it's kinda sad
The iPhone 16e is struggling in one key area and yikes, it's kinda sad
Walmart launches yet another amazing JBL Charge 5 deal you can't miss
Walmart launches yet another amazing JBL Charge 5 deal you can't miss
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless