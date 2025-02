iPhone 17 Air and Galaxy S25 Edge might lose the slim race to this surprise contender

Tecno is set to reveal more about the phone at MWC, which starts next week, so expect more details soon.

2025 might just be the year we see several ultra-slim phones hitting the market. Samsung has already teased the Galaxy S25 Edge , with a potential April launch on the horizon . Meanwhile, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 Air sometime later this year. But it looks like a lesser-known brand might actually beat both of them to the punch.Ahead of MWC 2025, one of the biggest tech events in the world, Chinese brand Tecno revealed the Spark Slim – the world's thinnest smartphone, packed with a 5,200 mAh battery. At just 5.75 mm thick, it offers a massive battery and dual 50 MP cameras.However, there's a catch: this phone is still just a concept. No official launch date has been given, and while demo units will be on display at MWC, there's a real chance this phone might never make it to store shelves as a real, commercially available product. After all, remember Tecno's ultra-thin tri-fold concept from last year ? Yeah, that's still nowhere to be found.The Spark Slim packs a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with curved edges, offering a sharp 1224p resolution and a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate. The company says it's also impressively bright, reaching a peak of 4,500 nits, and includes a 13 MP front camera for selfies. The 4.04mm thick battery supports 45W fast charging, and while the camera bump adds a little extra thickness, the phone remains surprisingly compact.