Apple teases a new Air device. Is it a new iPhone, iPad, or something else?

Anticipation is reaching peak levels today as Apple has hinted at a new "Air" device launching this week, and while a MacBook Air refresh seems probable, many are hoping for an iPad or even an iPhone version. A brief social media post from Apple CEO Tim Cook , featuring a cryptic video and the phrase "There's something in the air," has fueled this anticipation.





Though analysts like Mark Gurman from Bloomberg suggest updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models , powered by the M4 chip, are the most likely candidates, the desire for a new iPad or iPhone Air persists. This is especially true given recent reports of Apple clearing out existing iPad Air inventory, a common precursor to a new product launch. The timing aligns with past releases, as Apple introduced the M3 MacBook Air around this time last year.





Wonder what it could be…



As reported in Power On yesterday, the M4 MacBook Air is coming this week. https://t.co/mbRLNzl4AChttps://t.co/ZxN36MTtzm — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 3, 2025

The possibility of a new iPad Air brings the prospect of enhanced features and design improvements to Apple's tablet line. Given how much many users enjoy the iPad, this would be a welcome change.

The more distant, but still tantalizing, possibility is a new iPhone "Air" model. Although it is generally believed that this is too soon, the thought of a new iPhone model is still exciting. This iPhone rumor, while less likely, adds an element of surprise to the unfolding narrative.



The focus on the M4 chip, if it does pertain to a MacBook, indicates Apple's continued push for performance and efficiency in its laptop series. However, the prospect of a refreshed iPad or even a new iPhone "Air" model offers a different kind of excitement, especially with the focus on thin devices that smartphone OEMs seem to be heavily focused on lately. The clearing of iPad inventories adds some weight to this hope, even if the MacBook refresh is the most likely outcome.





Personally, I’m hoping for the iPad Air. While the MacBook is always welcome, a new iPad Air would be a nice change for those who like tablets. A new iPhone would be even better, but that seems like a long shot.