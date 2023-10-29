Regulatory filing hints that new iPad mini could be unveiled during "Scary fast" event Monday





Information unearthed by MacRumors shows that a pair of Apple suppliers resubmitted filings made to a Chinese regulatory agency about batteries used in current Apple devices. Those products include the latest 14-inch MacBook, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, the Magic Keyboard for the Mac, and...the iPad mini. The batteries for these products had originally been filed in 2021 and were resubmitted this month with October 2023 issue dates.





The battery capacities in the new listings are exactly the same as the 2021 listings which means that Apple will not equip the aforementioned devices with larger batteries. That doesn't mean that we won't see battery life get longer in these devices as the newer chipsets should be able to deliver improved energy-efficiency. Also keep in mind that just because the battery for the iPad mini is included in the filing to the regulatory agency, it doesn't guarantee that the next-gen version of the 8.3-inch tablet will be announced tomorrow.

















The "Scary fast" event will take place at 5 pm PDT (8 pm EDT) on October 30th. You can follow our coverage of the event right here.

