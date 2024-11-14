Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

OnePlus’ next flagships tipped to launch in December, here is what to expect

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus
OnePlus logo
OnePlus is expected at least two new flagships next month. The Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are two devices specifically designed for the Chinese market, but they’re supposed to be introduced globally early next year under different names, and possibly featuring slightly different specs.

According to reliable leaker Digital Chat Station, the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro will be launch in China in December, and they will have a lot of specs in common. For example, both flagships are said to feature displays with 1.5K resolution. Also, the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro come with optical fingerprint sensors, support for 100W wired charging and metal frames.

The size of the battery is rumored to be around 6,200-6,300 mAh, but it’s unclear whether or not both flagships will use the same battery. Another interesting tip provided by DCS is related to the chipset.

Apparently, the regular Ace 5 model will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while the Pro variant will use the US-based chip maker’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. This seems to be one of the major differences between the two flagships.

OnePlus 12R | Image credits: PhoneArena

As far as the camera goes, there are likely to be some small differences between the two phones too. Currently, rumor has it that the Ace 5 will feature 50-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel cameras. On the other hand, the Ace 5 Pro’s camera configuration will also include a periscope telephoto camera.

That’s all we know about the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro so far, but it’s safe to assume that more information will surface in the coming weeks. Although the phones will be exclusively available in China, they will be a good indicator for what OnePlus’ global flagship will look like in terms of specs.

Based on previous history, OnePlus could launch the Ace 5/Pro globally as OnePlus 13R, but this is just a guess at the moment.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk

Latest News

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless