OnePlus’ next flagships tipped to launch in December, here is what to expect
Up Next:
OnePlus is expected at least two new flagships next month. The Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are two devices specifically designed for the Chinese market, but they’re supposed to be introduced globally early next year under different names, and possibly featuring slightly different specs.
According to reliable leaker Digital Chat Station, the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro will be launch in China in December, and they will have a lot of specs in common. For example, both flagships are said to feature displays with 1.5K resolution. Also, the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro come with optical fingerprint sensors, support for 100W wired charging and metal frames.
Apparently, the regular Ace 5 model will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while the Pro variant will use the US-based chip maker’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. This seems to be one of the major differences between the two flagships.
As far as the camera goes, there are likely to be some small differences between the two phones too. Currently, rumor has it that the Ace 5 will feature 50-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel cameras. On the other hand, the Ace 5 Pro’s camera configuration will also include a periscope telephoto camera.
Based on previous history, OnePlus could launch the Ace 5/Pro globally as OnePlus 13R, but this is just a guess at the moment.
According to reliable leaker Digital Chat Station, the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro will be launch in China in December, and they will have a lot of specs in common. For example, both flagships are said to feature displays with 1.5K resolution. Also, the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro come with optical fingerprint sensors, support for 100W wired charging and metal frames.
The size of the battery is rumored to be around 6,200-6,300 mAh, but it’s unclear whether or not both flagships will use the same battery. Another interesting tip provided by DCS is related to the chipset.
Apparently, the regular Ace 5 model will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while the Pro variant will use the US-based chip maker’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. This seems to be one of the major differences between the two flagships.
OnePlus 12R | Image credits: PhoneArena
As far as the camera goes, there are likely to be some small differences between the two phones too. Currently, rumor has it that the Ace 5 will feature 50-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel cameras. On the other hand, the Ace 5 Pro’s camera configuration will also include a periscope telephoto camera.
That’s all we know about the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro so far, but it’s safe to assume that more information will surface in the coming weeks. Although the phones will be exclusively available in China, they will be a good indicator for what OnePlus’ global flagship will look like in terms of specs.
Based on previous history, OnePlus could launch the Ace 5/Pro globally as OnePlus 13R, but this is just a guess at the moment.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: