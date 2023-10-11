Google Releases New "Gems" Collection of Ringtones and Alarm Sounds for All Pixel Phones





As reported by 9to5Google , this collection joins the already diverse list of collection choices on Pixel phones, each with its own individual tones or sounds. Some of the most prominent being "Pixel Sounds" and "Seasonal Celebrations" during special times of the year.





However, as Google has continued to add more visual customization options to their line of Pixel smartphones, sounds are also now getting some love in the new update to the Pixel "Sounds" app. The most recent version 3.1 (567492877) can be found on the Google Play Store , and although the update coincides with the launch of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro this week, it should be available on all Pixel devices.





The new sounds are designed to be richer-sounding and more modern and vibrant than the previous offerings. Additionally, they sound more complex, detailed, and varied than traditional ringtones found in third party apps. It includes a total of eight ringtones, nine notification sounds, and nine alarm sounds — all named according to their earthy vibe.





New "Gems" collection found in the Ringtone, Notification sound, and Alarm sound sections of Pixel devices





To access the new sounds on your Pixel, simply open the Settings app and navigate to the Sound & vibration section. From there you can access the individual menus for Phone ringtone, Default notification sound, or Default alarm sound, where you will then see a new "Gems" category displayed underneath "Pixel Sounds".





This is a welcome addition for Pixel phone owners, as it gives them more options to customize their ringtones and other sounds. The new "Gems" collection includes a variety of different styles, so there should be something for everyone, especially when paired with a matching wallpaper — such as those you can create yourself using the upcoming Pixel AI Wallpapers or those created by the Pixel Superfan community.

