New Android Fitbit app adds a live wallpaper and a redesigned widget





Prior to the update, Fitbit's Android widgets selection left quite a bit to be desired. The limited collection didn't quite fit with the rest of Android's "Material You" theme and the matching widgets that Google widely rolled out last year.





As reported by the Google News group (Telegram) and 9to5Google , the redesigned step count progress widget now looks more like the tiles on the Fitbit app for Wear OS. It also has a color palette that is independent of your system's dynamic colors and dark/light theme.





Image credit: 9to5Google





In addition to the redesigned widget, the app update introduces a brand new live wallpaper, called "Fitbit Steps Wallpaper." This wallpaper shows your daily step progress in a clockwise-filling oval ring, reminiscent of a fluorescent light tube.





The wallpaper can be found in the "Live Wallpapers" section of the Wallpapers and Style app list and can be applied to be displayed on your device's home or lock screen. The lock screen version of the wallpaper looks particularly striking when paired with the right clock face and the right color theme.

Images credit: Google News (Telegram) / 9to5Google





Other than the redesigned widget and the new live wallpaper, version 4.01 of the Fitbit app does not appear to include any other changes within the app. Although some users have already reported to have downloaded the update, suggesting the roll out has already begun via the Google Play Store, it is not yet widely available. This means it could take a few days for the update to reach your device.